Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,450.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $203.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,960.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,642. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,829.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,828.21.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

