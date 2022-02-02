Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Tops $0.0697

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $120,482.90 and approximately $76,630.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07171920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.04 or 0.99740392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

