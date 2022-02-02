Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,925. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

