Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.89.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.99. 52,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,812. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.