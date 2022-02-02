Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,913. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

