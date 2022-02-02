American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

