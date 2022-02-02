American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 84,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TBI opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $952.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

