American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.42. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

