American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

