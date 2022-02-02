American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 39,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.34. 1,438,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
