American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,919,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

AMT stock opened at $250.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

