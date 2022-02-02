American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVCT stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

