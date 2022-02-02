AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-$10.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $137.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.43.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,651 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,839. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

