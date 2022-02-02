Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1,812.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,387,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,705,000 after buying an additional 475,490 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

