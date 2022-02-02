Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 148.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,998 shares of company stock valued at $58,971,629. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

