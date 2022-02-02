Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.