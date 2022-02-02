Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

