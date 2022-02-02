Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RFG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $206.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.36 and a one year high of $246.33.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

