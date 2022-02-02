Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of APH opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

