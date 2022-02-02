Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $5.85 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00015539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $60.61 million and $21.16 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.87 or 0.07103187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.76 or 0.99812505 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,354,811 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

