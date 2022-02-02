Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $4.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $11.70 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $33.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $41.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $103.42 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $147.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 853,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $8,428,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

