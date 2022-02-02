Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.27 billion to $16.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.36. 2,709,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares worth $17,396,853. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

