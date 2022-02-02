Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

