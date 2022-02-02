Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.