Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $2.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Kohl’s posted earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. 3,414,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,712. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

