Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.94. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

LKFN traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,097 shares of company stock worth $2,992,510 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.