Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.34. 59,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 160.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

