Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Resonant by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Resonant by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 595,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,514. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

