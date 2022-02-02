Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.61 on Monday. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 961,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.