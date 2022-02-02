Analysts Issue Forecasts for Evolent Health, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolent Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,166. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

