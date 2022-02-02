Analysts Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) PT at $18.42

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

ABST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Absolute Software has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $401.69 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

