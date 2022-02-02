Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $21.36

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.69. 388,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,571,584. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 329.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,488 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,811 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

