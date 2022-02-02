Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 4,281.43

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,281.43 ($57.56).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.22) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.45) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($47.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($51.76) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get ASOS alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.63), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,925,626.84).

ASOS stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,137 ($28.73). 558,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,931.62. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.