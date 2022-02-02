Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 4,281.43

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,281.43 ($57.56).

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.87) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.63), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,925,626.84).

ASOS stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,137 ($28.73). 558,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.60). The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,259.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,931.62.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

