Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $109.17

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

