Analysts Set Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($23.60) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ELEZY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 15,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15. Endesa has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

