Analysts Set Expectations for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of CARE opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $404.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.