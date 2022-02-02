Analysts Set Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $160.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

