Analysts Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Price Target at GBX 21

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.28).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy stock traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 345.20 ($4.64). The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.02. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($6.10). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363.62.

In other news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($161,333.69).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.