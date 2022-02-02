Analysts Set INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target at $79.57

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,327. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $426,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 151,801 shares of company stock worth $11,520,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $719,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

