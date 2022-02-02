Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 200.45

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.45 ($2.70).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.62) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG traded down GBX 2.44 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 157.88 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 11,521,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,413,539. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.64. The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.