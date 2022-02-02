Analysts Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Target Price at $42.80

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE JEF opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,828,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

