Analysts Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Target Price at $42.80

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
NYSE JEF opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.
In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,828,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
