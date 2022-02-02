Analyzing Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Simulations Plus and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $46.47 million 17.62 $9.78 million $0.49 82.84 TDCX $323.36 million 7.66 $64.04 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 21.44% 6.25% 5.77% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simulations Plus and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75 TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Simulations Plus currently has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 74.74%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats TDCX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc. is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector. It operates principally in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Japan, Spain, India, Colombia and Romania. TDCX Inc. is based in SINGAPORE.

