Analyzing Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Naspers alerts:

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Naspers has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 3 0 3.00 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Naspers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Naspers and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $5.93 billion 12.16 $5.30 billion N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 1.00 $149.22 million $5.99 5.47

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Thryv.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Summary

Thryv beats Naspers on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.