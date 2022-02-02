Analyzing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 138.85%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.05%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -11.09% -1.23% -0.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.89 -$135.72 million ($0.39) -19.72

TMC the metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

