Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Shares Down 2.9%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 3,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 41.64, a current ratio of 41.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.77.

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Anemoi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anemoi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.