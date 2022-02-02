Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 319,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 27,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,101.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $386,993 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGN opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

