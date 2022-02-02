Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.75). 22,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 828,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.45.

Angling Direct Company Profile (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Angling Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angling Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.