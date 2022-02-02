Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Trading Down 3.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,136% from the average session volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

Ansell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

