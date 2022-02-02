ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $339.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.27.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,461,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,109,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.93 and a 200-day moving average of $370.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

