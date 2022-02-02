Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.